SARSMUSTEND: Nigerians Demand Police Reform, Release Of Arrested Protesters, More

Barely 24 hours after the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu dissolved the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), Nigerians are not done with their demands for the scrapping of the unit.

Nigerians in their numbers across the country took to the streets on Monday morning blocking the roads, forcing commuters and motorists on their way to work to a standstill.

Some of the protesters have expressed their displeasure on social media calling for an end to SARS, reforms in the police, the release of some of the protesters that were arrested by the police during last week’s protests, prosecution of the officers that killed these victims, and compensation for the families of the deceased.

They are also calling for an end to police brutality, insisting that President Muhammadu Buhari should make the pronouncement disbanding SARS by way of an executive order.

According to the protesters, this is not the first time the IGP would announce measures to rein in the SARS operatives, but such a decision had gone without any effect in the past.

Nigerians, especially the youths, had marched in the streets of major cities across the country for the most part of last week.

The protests also took place outside the shores of Nigeria, in the UK, where Nigerian youths gathered outside the country’s high commission in London to make the same demand.

#SARSMustEnd EbuteMeta✊

– Immediate release of all arrested protesters

– Justice for all deceased victims

– Independent body to oversee the investigation & prosecution of erring officers

– Psychological evaluation & retraining of disbanded SARS

– Increase Police salary pic.twitter.com/7wAiO7pXWv — EiE Nigeria (@EiENigeria) October 12, 2020

These protests are not like any other protests this govt has seen. This one is leaderless.

The day some want to stop is the day others want to march. Eat the humble pie and come and meet their needs. Listen to their demands. You have everything to lose. They don’t #SARSMUSTEND — Aisha Yesufu (@AishaYesufu) October 12, 2020

Protests building up in Abuja, Ilorin & Jos. More cities loading. In Lagos, VI-Lekki-Epe Exp. has been blocked since 6:00 a.m. Traffic from Island & Mainland further grounded after thousands streamed to the Lekki-Ikoyi Bridge. Our continuing coverage: https://t.co/0QUVQm45R2 — Peoples Gazette (@GazetteNGR) October 12, 2020

Plateau

A group with the name Plateau Youth movement has joined the ongoing protest along the streets of Jos metropolis.

The protesters displaying placards with different inscriptions are calling for the immediate release of all arrested protesters as well as demanding justice for all deceased victims or police brutality and appropriate compensation for their families.

Other demands include the setting up of an independent body to oversee the investigation of police misconduct and increase in Police salary so that they are adequately compensated for protecting the lives and properties of citizens.