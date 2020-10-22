Buhari Has Directed Security Agencies To Operate Within The Confines Of The Law – NSA

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Mr. Babagana Monguno, says President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered security operatives to carry out their duties within the confines of the law.

Speaking to State House correspondents after a National Council Meeting on Thursday, Mr Monguno said the president is fully aware of the happenings across the nation and is committed as ever to protect every law-abiding citizen.

The NSA said President Buhari has also asked the government at all levels to find solutions to the unease that have gripped the nation following the shooting of #EndSARS protesters at Lekki Tollgate in Lagos.

The protests across the nation had been very peaceful, but all hell broke loose after Tuesday when security operatives used live arms at unarmed protesters in Lagos, resulting to deaths and injuries.

After the incident, hoodlums under the guise of protesting took to the streets of Lagos and other areas around the country, unleashing mayhem.

It on this premise that President Buhari at a National Council Meeting on Thursday directed that government at all levels must do all that is necessary to find a solution to the crisis in the country noting that the riots are taking an unwanted dimension which could result in full blown anarchy.

Mr Monguno enjoined legitimate protesters to come to a meeting point with government as the government has begun to make some concessions.

According to him, if the atmosphere in the country is not conducive for dialogue, there will be no resolution to the conflict.