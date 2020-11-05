Buhari Meets Ooni, Sultan, Other Traditional Rulers

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently in a closed-door meeting with traditional rulers from across the country.

The members of the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria (NCTRN) are led by the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Abubakar Sa’ad.

The meeting, which is taking place at the council chambers of the presidential villa, Abuja, is being attended by the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, among other notable kings from across the country.

Although the agenda of the meeting has not been disclosed, it is likely to deliberate on the recent happenings in the country particularly the lootings and destruction of properties by rampaging youths in the aftermath of the #EndSARS protests.

See more photos from the meeting below…