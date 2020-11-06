Mysterious Deaths In Delta Linked To Yellow Fever, Govt Confirms 22 Killed

The Delta State government has conducted some tests to ascertain the mysterious deaths recorded in Ute-Okpu and Idumesa communities in Ika North East Local Government Area of the state.

According to the Commissioner for Health in the state, Dr Mordi Ononye, the results of the tests carried out have come back positive for Yellow Fever disease.

He made the disclosure on Friday while briefing reporters in Asaba, the state capital.

Dr Ononye confirmed that as of noon on Friday, 22 deaths have been recorded with seven active cases receiving treatments in hospitals across the state.

He, however, noted that the state health authorities await authentication of the government’s position from the Regional Test Centre in Dakar, Senegal within a period of one month.

