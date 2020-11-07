We Will Sell Confiscated Tricycles, Generate Revenue For Rivers Govt – Wike  

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has warned tricycle operators in the state against defacing some communities in the state.

Speaking during the commissioning of Rebisi flyover in Port Harcourt, the state capital, Wike said if any operator violates the directive, the state government will confiscate the tricycle and get it sold to generate more revenue for the state.

“Your Keke Napep will be confiscated and make more money for the state government for more roads,” he said.

“I don’t understand why we cannot appreciate something that is good. Come tomorrow morning, you will see traders on the road here.

“When I come to chase you away, you will say I hate Igbos, Hausas, or Yorubas. It is not my business. I will do what is right.”

Speaking further, the governor reiterated his administration’s commitment to ensuring that Port Harcourt and other cities of the state remain kept.

He vowed that the state government will leave no stone unturned in preventing people from messing up the communities.

He added, “We are not going to live in a dirty environment. It takes time to change others, I will do it. Whatever it will cost me, let it cost me.

“I will not allow every effort we have put in place to be messed up for whatever reason. If you want to be a dirty man, go wherever you want. Here is not for dirt people.”

Governor Wike also explained that he would sign an Executive Order that will empower the state government to seize properties from people who flout the directive.