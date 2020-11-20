Nigerian Law Students Sue ASUU Over Lingering Strike

The Law Student Association of Nigeria has filed a suit against the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) challenging the prolonged strike which has paralysed the nation’s educational system for almost eight months.

In the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1551/2012 and filed on Friday at the Federal High Court in Abuja, the students sought an order compelling ASUU to return to work.

The suit which was filed on behalf of the students by the President of the association, Blessing Agbomhere, also prayed the court for an order of perpetual injunction restraining ASUU from further industrial action.

They asked the court to compel ASUU to pay N10 billion as compensation to Nigerian students for infringing on their rights to education, as guaranteed by Section 18 of the 1999 Constitution and Article 17 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights.

The students urged the court to order ASUU to pay damages to all Nigerian students for the psychological and emotional torture meted out to them, as well as the loss of valuable time as a result of the continuous strike.

Those listed as defendants in the suit include ASUU; ASUU President, Professor Biodun Ogunyemi; and the Minister of Education.

Others are the Minister of Labour and Employment, the Attorney General of Federation and Minister of Justice, and the Federal Government of Nigeria.

No date has been fixed for the hearing of the suit.