Cult Violence: Wike Imposes Two-Week Curfew Around Okoro-Nu-Odu

The Rivers state government on Sunday imposed a two-week, 24-hour curfew around the soon to be completed Okoro-nu-odu flyover in Obio Akpor local government area of the state, due to reported cases of incessant cult activities by some youths.

Governor Wike, who made the statement during a statewide broadcast in Port Harcourt, said the curfew takes effect from Monday.

He added that the decision became imperative after a state security council meeting and mandated security agencies to enforce the curfew and arrest defaulters.

READ ALSO: British Parliament To Debate Petition Against Nigeria On Monday

Wike noted that all forms of trading and vehicular movement around the flyover are also prohibited.

“Again, we wish to warn that community leaders that allow cultism and related activities to thrive unabated in their communities would be treated as collaborators to the resulting crimes and dealt with accordingly,” Wike said.

“We urge all citizens to be part of the efforts to curb cultism in the State by reporting any suspicious cult activity, including gatherings and initiations in or around their neighbourhoods to the security agencies for immediate action.”