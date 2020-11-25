Advertisement

BREAKING: Senator Elisha Abbo Dumps PDP For APC

Channels Television  
Updated November 25, 2020
Senator Abbo Questions Ministerial Nominee From Sokoto
Senator Elisha Abbo

 

Senator Elisha Abbo has announced his defection from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Senator Abbo announced his defection in a letter addressed to the Senate.

Senate President Ahmad Lawan read the letter during Wednesday’s plenary session.

In the letter, Senator Abbo explained that his decision to defect to the APC is because of the mismanagement of the PDP in Adamawa state by Governor Umaru Fintiri.

Senator Abbo has been in the news for assaulting a woman in an adult toy shop in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

More to follow…



More on Headlines

South-South Leaders Demand Restructuring Of Nigeria, True Federalism

PIB, Electoral Act Amendment Bill Scale Second Reading In House

Economic Recession: CBN Retains Key Lending Rates

#EndSARS: Senate Urges FG To Give 1% VAT To States Affected By Violence

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV