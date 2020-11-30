APC To Begin Fresh Membership Registration, Revalidation Exercise Nationwide

The All Progressives Congress (APC) said it will embark on fresh membership registration and revalidation from Saturday, December 12, 2020 to Saturday, January 9, 2021.

This was announced in a statement signed by the party’s National Caretaker Extraordinary/Convention Planning Committee and Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni.

The party in the statement said it has consulted with stakeholders including President Muhammadu Buhari on the exercise.

They also appealed to states, local governments, and ward leaders to take all the necessary steps to ensure a smooth and transparent registration exercise.

See below the full statement by the APC…

Commencement of APC Membership Registration and Revalidation

The APC National Caretaker Extraordinary/Convention Planning Committee has concluded arrangements for the commencement of membership registration and revalidation. Having consulted stakeholders, including His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, the APC membership registration and revalidation is scheduled to hold from Saturday, December 12, 2020, to Saturday, January 9, 2021.

All our members are hereby invited to revalidate their membership in their wards. Similarly, prospective members are also invited to take advantage of the membership registration process to join our party. The membership registration and revalidation will take place simultaneously in every Ward in the country. The process of distributing the membership registration and revalidation materials to all the States, Local Governments, and Wards will be concluded before December 12, 2020.

We, therefore, appeal to our States, Local Governments, and Wards leaders to take all the necessary steps to ensure a smooth and transparent registration exercise. We will continue to provide update of the process on regular basis.

May God continue to bless our democracy, our party and Nigeria!

SIGNED

His Excellency, Mai Mala Buni

Chairman, APC Caretaker Extraordinary/Convention Planning Committee

November 30, 2020