Boko Haram Claims Responsibility For Massacre Of Farmers In Borno

The Islamist extremist group, Boko Haram, has claimed responsibility for the recent killing of tens of farmers in Borno, the BBC reported on Tuesday.

The terrorist group said it killed 78 farmers in the Saturday attack in Zabarmari, near Maiduguri.

The military on Monday said it had counted 43 bodies but was still looking for more casualties.

The killings sent shockwaves across the country, drawing condemnation from many Nigerians.

On Tuesday, senators called for President Muhammadu Buhari to sack service chiefs and replace them with people with fresh ideas and solutions.

In a rowdy session also on Tuesday, House of Representatives members summoned President Buhari over the state of the nation’s security.