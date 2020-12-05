Police Arrest Student Suspected To Have Killed Lecturer In Benue

The Police in Benue State have arrested a suspected killer of a lecturer in the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

According to a statement of by Police Public Relations Officer, Commissioner of Police, of the state Police Command, (Dsp.) Anene Sewuese Catherine on Saturday, the suspect who is also a student of the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi, was arrested in Abuja where he went to sell the car of the deceased.

The lecturer, Dr. Karl Kwaghger, was said to have been found in a pool of blood at J.S. Tarka Foundation, at about 21:20pm on November 28.

After receiving the information, police officers were deployed to the scene where they saw that the victim had been brutally stabbed on his ribs and cut in the neck.

He was later rushed to the Hospital where he was confirmed dead and his body was deposited at the morgue.

According to the police, the suspect, Nnamdi Jeremiah from Imo State, confessed to the crime.

He further allegedly confessed that his initial intension was to only threaten the victim with a fake gun and rob him of his car but he ended up killing him because of his resistance, after which he took his car away took the car away.

The police say investigations are still ongoing.