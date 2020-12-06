Presidency 2023: I Am Not An Advocate Of Zoning, Says Fayemi

Governor of Ekiti State Dr. Kayode Fayemi has said that he is not an advocate of zoning.

Fayemi’s comment comes on the heels of various calls to have a President of Southeastern extraction.

Many from the region have over the years felt marginalized and believe that 2023 is the year for a balance to be achieved in the Nigerian political sphere.

Reacting to this, Fayemi who was a guest on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics said he understands why those who feel marginalized are clamoring for a Southeast Presidency come 2023.

The governor said he also understands that “in a country that is multicultural, multireligious and multiethnic, one of the equilibrating mechanisms is to ensure that those in leadership represent the mosaic that the country is”.

He, however, stressed that he strongly is of the view that excellent Nigerians come from all parts of Nigeria, adding that there is no place where qualified and purpose-driven leaders cannot be found.

Fayemi who was in charge of the APC primaries in 2014, said there is no reason why candidates from all parts of Nigeria will not partake in the primaries when the stage is set in 2023.