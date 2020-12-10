EFCC Confirms Arrest Of Maina’s Fleeing Son, Faisal

Faisal Maina, the son of the former Chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), Abdulrasheed Maina, has been arrested.

He was rearrested by security operatives on Wednesday night after he was declared wanted by the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) confirmed Faisal’s arrest to the court on Thursday, almost six months after the 21-year-old jumped bail on June 24.

In a ruling on November 24, the court revoked Faisal’s bail and issued a bench warrant for security agencies to arrest him wherever he was found.

He is facing three counts of false asset declaration and money laundering to the tune of N58 million – charges filed against him by the anti-graft agency.

During Thursday’s plenary, Justice Okong Abang of the Federal High Court in Abuja adjourned until December 21, for the adoption of the final written address of the EFCC on Faisal’s trial.

He noted that the court would also rule on EFCC’s application for committal to prison of Mr Sani Galadima, who stood as surety to Faisal on the same adjourned date.

“This matter is hereby adjourned at the instance of the surety till December 21, 2020, for ruling on the committal application made by the prosecution and again adjourned for the adoption of a final written address for the prosecution,” the judge was quoted as saying.

In asking for an adjournment, Faisal’s new lawyer, Anayo Adibe, sued for time to be acquainted with the case, while Galadima’s lawyer, M.E. Sheriff, informed the court that he got news of the defendant’s arrest and craved for time to confirm the development.

“I was reliably informed that the defendant was arrested last (Wednesday) night and is in custody.

“I will be asking for an adjournment and the suspension of the committal proceedings to allow the court ascertain the authenticity or otherwise of the defendant status,” Sheriff said.

Although Justice Abang refused Adibe’s application for adjournment, the judge granted that of Sheriff.