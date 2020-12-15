Katsina Abduction: Teachers Demand Safety Nationwide, Threaten To Down Tools

The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) has called on the government at various levels to live up to the responsibility of securing the lives of Nigerians across the country.

It warned that anything short of this would force members of the union to down tools until when it would be safe for them to teach and guide pupils and students without fear of abduction.

The union gave the warning in a statement on Tuesday by its Secretary-General, Dr Mike Ene, while condemning the recent attack on a school in Katsina State.

Noting that a teacher was abducted and later released in Edo while two others kidnapped in Delta were still in captivity, it decried that the abduction of over 300 students from the Government Science Secondary School in Kankara has sent shivers through the spine of other members of the entire school community in Katsina.

According to the NUT, the recent incidents are sad reminders of previous ugly events in Chibok and Dapchi where Boko Haram terrorists abducted students, creating a monumental disruption of school activities.

It stressed that the recent bandit attacks on schools, if not immediately addressed will largely affect the 2019/2020 academic calendar.

The union stated that the academic calendar had already been disrupted by the six-month-long lockdown caused by the COVID- 19 pandemic.

It, therefore, called on all stakeholders to support the government and security agencies to provide adequate protection for students, pupils, teachers, and the school communities.

This, according to the NUT, is to ensure educational activities are not hampered by enemies of the educational system who use schools as soft targets.

