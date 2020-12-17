Kogi, Ogun Governors Felicitate With Buhari At 78

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello and his Ogun counterpart, Dapo Abiodun have felicitated with President Muhammadu Buhari on his 78th birthday.

Bello in a statement he personally signed on Thursday described Buhari as a general, noting that the President has been a source of inspiration to him and many others.

“Your Excellency, you have been a great father, mentor and source of inspiration to me in particular and many of your loyalists across the federation,” he said.

“Over the last five years of your administration, you have shown strong leadership, dedication and commitment to the overall development and growth of all facets of our dear country, Nigeria.

“You have no doubt achieved a lot in delivering your campaign promises to the Nigerian amidst daunting challenges of insecurities which you have continued to tackle head-on over the past five years.”

According to Bello, Nigeria has continued to witnessed infrastructural development across all the geopolitical zones of the country under President Buhari’s administration.

On his part, the Ogun Governor wished President Buhari well in what he described as the arduous task of nation-building.

“As you continue to serve our nation with an uncommon sense of patriotism and unwavering dedication, I thank Almighty God for granting you a life of great accomplishments and abiding fulfillment,” Governor Abiodun was quoted as saying in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin.

“I have no doubt that as you celebrate your birthday, you will be more concerned about the myriad of challenges facing the nation and how to resolve them to the advantage of our people”, he said.

“We in Ogun State share in both the joy and challenges and pray that this birthday will bring you the good fortune to address the security, economic and political challenges facing our country. Happy Birthday Mr President and many happy returns.”