Insecurity: Tinubu On Top Of Situation, Says Gov Abiodun

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun is confident in President Bola Tinubu’s handling of the country’s security challenges, stating that the Federal Government is actively confronting the situation.

The governor made the remarks at the 2026 National Convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja, where he addressed concerns over whether insecurity could undermine the administration’s policy agenda.

Responding to questions on the issue, Abiodun acknowledged the scale of the challenges but insisted that efforts are underway to tackle them decisively.

“There has been a test of our will, and I would like to say that we are confronting those challenges frontally. We are striking alliances with other nations and the assistance we are getting from different countries. These things are not connected with politics.

“However, Mr President is on top of the situation, and I am sure that between now and the elections, you will begin to see these incidents taper out. I am confident,” he said.

Insecurity, Measures

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The governor also appealed for patience, noting that addressing deeply rooted national issues requires time.

“It takes more than three years in office. Be patient with us,” he added.

Nigeria continues to grapple with a range of security challenges across its regions.

In the North-East, insurgent activities persist despite ongoing military operations. The North-West and North-Central regions have witnessed a rise in banditry and kidnapping, including attacks affecting schools.

In the South-East, tensions linked to separatist agitations have resulted in security incidents.

These security issues have had significant socio-economic consequences. Disruptions to farming activities have contributed to rising food prices, while insecurity has forced some schools to shut down, increasing the number of out-of-school children.

In response, the Federal Government has introduced measures aimed at strengthening security, including plans to recruit more personnel and enhance policing capacity. The president has also pushed for state police to help combat the situation.

The United States has increased security cooperation, including intelligence sharing and military supplies.

In December 2025, the U.S. conducted airstrikes against IS-linked groups in the Northwest. More recently, Switzerland pledged support specifically for the North-East.

Despite these efforts, some foreign countries continue to issue travel advisories, urging caution and limiting non-essential travel to certain parts of Nigeria due to ongoing security concerns.

In November 2025, Tinubu declared a national state of emergency on security. Other efforts include plans to recruit 24,000 additional soldiers, the withdrawal of police from VIP-guard duties for redeployment to conflict zones, and moves toward establishing state police forces.

The Department of State Services (DSS) has also been directed to deploy trained forest guards to “flush out” bandits from rural hideouts, particularly in the North-West and North-Central regions.

Tinubu has also ordered the Nigerian Air Force to maintain 24-hour surveillance over forests in Kwara, Kebbi, and Niger states to support ground troops in rescue operations.

During high-level meetings with security chiefs, the president demanded an immediate overhaul of strategies, stating that the killing of innocent citizens must cease.