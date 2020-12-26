Gunmen Kidnap Two Men On Christmas Day In Ekiti

Gunmen have abducted two men in Oye Local Government Area of Ekiti State, south-west Nigeria.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Ekiti, Sunday Abutu, disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

He explained that the victims were riding in a Lexus Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) along the Isan-Iludun Ekiti Road on Christmas Day before they were accosted by armed men who abducted them in the process.

Abutu confirmed that one of the victims was later rescued by the police, in collaboration with the officials of the Amotekun security outfit, as well as some vigilantes and village hunters.

“On 25/12/2020 at about 1800hrs, a distress call was received by Oye DPO that some unknown gunmen forcefully stopped one Lexus Jeep along Isan/Iludun Ekiti road and kidnapped the two occupants.

“Upon receipt of the information, the DPO led his team to the scene with the assistance of the Amotekun corp, the vigilantes and the village hunters, one of the victims was rescued while serious effort is ongoing to ensure the rescue of the other victim,” the statement said.

In his reaction, the Commissioner of Police in Ekiti, Tunde Mobayo, called on the residents to be calm following the incident.

He also appealed to persons with useful information about the incident or other criminal activities to contact the nearest police station or call 08062335577.