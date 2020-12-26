Kano Businessman Regains Freedom After Spending Three Days In Captivity

An abducted businessman in Kano State, Abdullahi Bello Kalos, has regained his freedom, four days after he was kidnapped.

Kalos was abducted in his residence at Minjibir, Minjibir Local Government Area of the state on Wednesday.

A reliable source in the community confirmed that two of the businessman’s relatives returned home with him around 4:00 am on Saturday, from a village in Babura Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

“The abductors in their communication with the victim’s family on Friday were demanding for N15m ransom,” the source told Channels Television.

The Kano State Police Command, Abdullahi Haruna also confirmed the release to Channels Television.

“We rescued the victim from the abductors early on Saturday morning,” the Police Public Relations Officer in the state said.

It is however not clear whether a ransom was paid to his abductors to facilitate the release of the businessman.