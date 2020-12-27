Two Killed In Benue Violence

Gunmen have killed two persons at the high-level area of Naka, the headquarters of Gwer West Local Government Area of Benue State.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Sewuese Anene, disclosed this in a statement issued on Sunday.

Anene said gunmen carried out the attack in the early hours of today, adding that two persons were arrested at the scene of the crime by police.

“On 27/12/2020 at about 1 am, a gunshot was heard in the High-Level area of Naka town and police officers were deployed to the area. Two persons were arrested at the scene of the crime while two young men were found in a pool of blood. Victims were rushed to hospital but confirmed dead,” the statement partly read.

Meanwhile, five persons were reportedly killed in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of the state on Christmas Eve.

The victims included three policemen and two civilians.