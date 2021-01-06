Police Brutality: 72-Year-Old Man Demands N100m Compensation Over Son’s Death

A 72-year-old petitioner, Humphrey Nwaiwu has demanded N100 million compensation from the Nigeria Police Force over the killing of his 28-year-old son, Henry Nwaiwu, a graduate of the University of Calabar.

Mr Nwaiwu demanded compensation on Wednesday when he appeared before the Panel of Inquiry into cases of alleged brutality by operatives of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in Rivers State.

He explained that operatives of the Old GRA police Division allegedly shot his son to death with the allegation that he was an armed robber but it was later discovered that the deceased was innocent.

Another petitioner, Mr Princewill Isinwor also accused the disbanded SARs operatives of killing his younger brother, Friday Isinwor, on March 11, 2009.

He said his brother was arrested over alleged communal matter and later died as a result of torture meted out on him in custody.

Mr. Isinwor demanded the sum of N150 million compensation from the police.

The panel adjourned further hearing on the cases.

Also, four out of 12 petitions on police brutality entertained by the panel on Wednesday were struck out for lack of jurisdiction.

The cases that have been decided by a court of competent jurisdiction and whose petitioners did not appear before the panel were also struck out.