Police Recover Money, Hard Drugs After Raiding Cartel In Ogun

The Ogun State Police Command has recovered the money, hard drugs and other items after raiding a notorious drug cartel in the state.

While speaking to journalists during the parade of the items in Abeokuta on Thursday, the Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun said the operation was carried out in the early hours of Tuesday.

Items recovered from the scene included ₦2.2 million cash, millions of naira worth of illicit drugs comprising 110 parcels of weeds, 50 packs of codeine, two packs of emzolyn.

“The Ogun State Police Command Tactical Teams in the early hours of Tuesday, January 12, stormed a notorious hideout of an illicit drug cartel known as Mayas in Lafenwa are of Abeokuta,” he said.

“This is a sequel to a careful analysis of available information which revealed that the area was being patronised by criminals including armed robbers, kidnappers, cultists and internet fraudsters popularly known as Yahoo Yahoo boys.”

He noted that this followed intelligence gathering on the activities of the miscreants in the popular Lafenwa market in the state capital.

The police boss explained that the hard drugs have been a catalyst for crimes in the state, adding that an investigation has begun to unravel those behind the seized illicit drugs.

See Photos Below: