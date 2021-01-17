We Do Not Need A National Lockdown Now – Prof Ihonvbere

Chairman of the House Committee on Basic Education and Services, Prof Julius Ihonvbere, says he does not think Nigeria needs a national lockdown at this moment.

Professor Ihonvbere who was a guest on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics stated that the government must do must to ensure that Nigerians begin to take the fight against COVID-19 more seriously.

“I do not think we need a national lockdown now, I think what we need now, in the first instance is serious controls,” Prof Ihonvbere.

He said the government is not engaging in a serious public enlightenment campaign and as such, the people are not taking the COVID-19 pandemic seriously.

Regarding the resumption of schools across the country, Professor Ihonvbere said the nation is not ready, noting that arrangements have not been made to ensure that the children are safe.

“Our classrooms are crowded, some have no furniture, they sit on the floor; we have not made arrangements for this.

“Even if you say children are asymptomatic or their immunity system is much stronger than that of adults, what about the school workers? What about their parents they go to meet at home?” Ihonvbere asked.

He urged Nigerians not to take the COVID-19 pandemic as a joke and urged the government to rise to the occasion and do the right thing.