Nigeria’s COVID-19 Cases Exceed 120,000 As NCDC Confirms 1,633 New Infections

Channels Television  
Updated January 24, 2021
A health practitioner tests for COVID-19. Photo: Sodiq Adelakun / Channels TV
A health official takes samples for a COVID-19 test. Photo: Sodiq Adelakun / Channels TV

 

 

COVID-19 cases in Nigeria crossed the 120,000 mark on Saturday as the country and the world race to contain a second wave of the pandemic.

The Nigeria Centre For Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed 1,633 cases and five deaths for the day with the nation now maintaining a run of recording more than a thousand cases per day. On Friday, the country had recorded more than 2,000 daily cases for the first time.

NCDC’s latest data takes the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 120,602. Out of that number, 95,901 people have recovered and have been discharged, while 1,502 people have died. This means that there are currently 23,933 active confirmed cases in the country.

 

A breakdown of the cases recorded on Saturday shows that 498 cases were recorded in the nation’s COVID-19 epicentre, Lagos. This was more than double the 214 cases reported by Plateau State for the day.

The Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, had 176 cases; Rivers had 99 cases; Kaduna recorded 98 cases, while Edo and Anambra states had 87 and 86 new cases, respectively.

In Akwa Ibom, 50 cases were reported, Osun – 47, Kano and Oyo got 40 cases each, Kwara – 39, Ebonyi, Niger and Taraba each had 28, while Ogun and Ondo got 27 and 21 new cases respectively.

Others are Ekiti with 12, Katsina – 7, Borno – 6, and Delta with two cases.

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos44,5809,26535,030285
FCT15,6824,63110,932119
Plateau7,4658206,59253
Kaduna7,2741,0396,17956
Oyo4,9968234,10172
Rivers4,8448703,89678
Edo3,5484952,920133
Ogun3,1334882,60639
Kano2,7703432,35473
Delta2,2234341,73752
Ondo2,1881422,00046
Kwara1,7933311,42438
Katsina1,730331,67027
Enugu1,6442481,37521
Gombe1,5671881,33742
Nasarawa1,4901,15232513
Osun1,3953021,06627
Ebonyi1,3302281,07230
Abia1,162811,06912
Bauchi1,120401,06317
Imo91712477617
Borno8807077436
Akwa Ibom77530146410
Anambra72036633420
Benue69416351318
Sokoto6898757626
Bayelsa6558155024
Niger61718641714
Adamawa60834423826
Ekiti507654348
Jigawa4414238811
Taraba3247923312
Kebbi2675120313
Yobe21161978
Zamfara179141605
Cross River179116612
Kogi5032

Apart from undermining the health systems of most countries, the raging COVID-19 pandemic has also exposed the vulnerability of countries that depend on importation to meet their pharmaceutical needs.

Like many other African countries, Nigeria falls in the category of nations with very minimal pharmaceutical sufficiency as the country depends largely on the importation of products from China, the U.S., and India. The report below looks at what can be done to upscale the local production of pharmaceutical products in Nigeria.

 



