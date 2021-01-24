Nigeria’s COVID-19 Cases Exceed 120,000 As NCDC Confirms 1,633 New Infections

COVID-19 cases in Nigeria crossed the 120,000 mark on Saturday as the country and the world race to contain a second wave of the pandemic.

The Nigeria Centre For Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed 1,633 cases and five deaths for the day with the nation now maintaining a run of recording more than a thousand cases per day. On Friday, the country had recorded more than 2,000 daily cases for the first time.

READ ALSO: Nigeria Records Over 2,000 COVID-19 Cases In One Day For First Time

NCDC’s latest data takes the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 120,602. Out of that number, 95,901 people have recovered and have been discharged, while 1,502 people have died. This means that there are currently 23,933 active confirmed cases in the country.

A breakdown of the cases recorded on Saturday shows that 498 cases were recorded in the nation’s COVID-19 epicentre, Lagos. This was more than double the 214 cases reported by Plateau State for the day.

The Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, had 176 cases; Rivers had 99 cases; Kaduna recorded 98 cases, while Edo and Anambra states had 87 and 86 new cases, respectively.

In Akwa Ibom, 50 cases were reported, Osun – 47, Kano and Oyo got 40 cases each, Kwara – 39, Ebonyi, Niger and Taraba each had 28, while Ogun and Ondo got 27 and 21 new cases respectively.

Others are Ekiti with 12, Katsina – 7, Borno – 6, and Delta with two cases.

Confirmed Cases by State