COVID-19: Secondary Schools In Three Edo LGAs To Run On Shift-Basis

The Edo State Government has directed secondary schools in three local government areas of the state to run two shifts to ensure strict adherence to the state’s guidelines to curb the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Mrs. Stella-Maris Imasuen, in a statement, noted that the directive was in line with the earlier announcement by the Edo State Government on the resumption of schools on Monday, February 1, 2021.

According to her, the local governments are students’ densely populated areas including Oredo, Ikpoba Okha, and Egor LGAs.

Imasuen disclosed that for the three LGAs, Junior Secondary School students are to resume 8am in the morning, while Senior Secondary School students will resume by 12:30pm.

The statement reads: “In line with the earlier announcement by the Edo State Government on the resumption of schools on Monday February 1, 2021, the government hereby announces that secondary schools in Oredo, Ikpoba Okha and Egor Local Government Areas (LGAs) are to run two shifts.

“Junior Secondary School students are to resume 8am in the morning while Senior Secondary School students will resume by 12:30pm.

“The school authorities are mandated to ensure strict adherence to the state’s coronavirus disease (COVID-19) prevention protocols.”

Edo is one of the states worst-hit by the coronavirus pandemic, with 3,762 confirmed cases of Friday evening.