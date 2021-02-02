Zulum Sacks Borno Health Commissioner

The Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum has sacked the Commissioner of Health, Dr Salihu Kwayabura.

Zulum also directed his Chief of Staff, Isa Hussani Marte, a Professor of Pharmacology, to oversee the state’s ministry of health pending the appointment of a substantive commissioner.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Tuesday by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Public Relations and Strategy, Isa Gusau.

No reason was given for the governor’s sudden action.

The only explanation the statement offered is: “Governor Zulum’s directive is part of necessary measures to reposition the ministry.”

READ ALSO: Rivers Residents Ask FG To Make NIN Registration Stress Free

Zulum thanked Kwayabura for contributions to the development of Borno’s public health sector in nearly two years of the current administration, and the years he had served under the previous administration.

Kwayabura had served in the same capacity in the previous government, a position he retained when Zulum’s government came on board.

As the health commissioner, he was the secretary of Borno Committee on the prevention and spread of COVID-19, a position he now must automatically forfeit.

In recent times, there have been hints of a possible cabinet reshuffling by Governor Zulum.