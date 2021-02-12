Driver Burnt To Death In Ogun Diesel Tanker Explosion

One person has been burnt to death in a diesel laden tanker explosion at Atoyo, outbound Ijebu Ode along Ijebu Ode Ogbere expressway in Ogun State.

The spokesperson of the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement, Babatunde Akinbiyi, confirmed the incident to Channels Television on Friday in Abeokuta.

Akinbiyi explained that the accident occurred at 10:45 am and was caused by reckless driving by the driver of the tanker who was alone in the truck.

READ ALSO: Herdsmen Crisis: Ogun Begins Recruitment Of Amotekun Operatives

“The driver of the Diesel laden tanker was driving recklessly when it suddenly lost control and fell on its side with its content spilling on the road before it exploded,” he said.

“The driver, according to eyewitness account was the only occupant in the vehicle when the unfortunate incident happened and was burnt to ashes before rescue effort could reach him.”

According to him the make and registration number of the tanker could not be ascertained due to the level of explosion.

While appealing to vehicle drivers, especially tanker drivers to avoid reckless driving, excessive speed, and drunk driving, he advised them to have adequate rest before embarking on any journey in order to avoid accidents.