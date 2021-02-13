Atiku Asks Security Operatives To Secure Protesters, Not Arrest Them

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has condemned the arrest of some protesters by the police in the Lekki area of Lagos State.

In a statement on Saturday following the arrest of the youths at the Lekki tollgate, he decried that the police abandoned their responsibility of protecting the protesters.

“The 1999 Nigerian Constitution, as amended (Section 40) guarantees the right of citizens to peaceful protest; the courts have also affirmed that right, anything contrary to that is not acceptable and stands condemned,” said Atiku who was the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He added, “It is the security agents’ responsibility to provide a secured conducive environment for citizens to protest peaceably, in line with constitutional provisions and the African Charter on Human rights.”

Atiku’s reaction is one of several others who insisted that the arrest of the youth by the police stands condemned.

The young Nigerians had occupied the tollgate a week after the Lagos State Judicial Panel granted the Lekki Concession Company (LCC) the approval to repossess the toll gate.

This informed the decision of the youths to stage a protest, which was met with stiff resistance by the security personnel on the ground.

Several of them were arrested at the protest venue by the police, including popular comedian Mr. Macaroni.