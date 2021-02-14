Buhari Condemns Violence, Promises FG Will Act Decisively

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the attacks across the country and he has renewed the promise of his administration to protect all religious and ethnic groups, whether in the majority or minority.

The President made the promise in a statement issued on Sunday, in reaction to reports of the breakout of violence in some parts of the country by some ethnic and sectional groups and more recently, the violence that occurred in Shasha market in Ibadan, Oyo State on Saturday.

He condemned such violence and gave the assurance that his government will act decisively to stop the spread of such.

He also warned that the government will not allow any ethnic or religious group to stoke up hatred and violence against other groups.

The President also appealed to religious and traditional leaders as well governors and other elected leaders across the country to join hands with the Federal Government to ensure that communities in their domain are not splintered along ethnic and other primordial lines.