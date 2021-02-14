Advertisement

Buhari Condemns Violence, Promises FG Will Act Decisively

Channels Television  
Updated February 14, 2021
President Muhammadu Buhari presided over a Virtual Ground Breaking Ceremony of the Kano-Katsina-Jibya-Maradi with a branch line to Dutse Railway Project in State House on February 9. 2021.
President Muhammadu Buhari presided over a Virtual Ground Breaking Ceremony of the Kano-Katsina-Jibya-Maradi with a branch line to Dutse Railway Project in State House on February 9. 2021.

 

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the attacks across the country and he has renewed the promise of his administration to protect all religious and ethnic groups, whether in the majority or minority.

The President made the promise in a statement issued on Sunday, in reaction to reports of the breakout of violence in some parts of the country by some ethnic and sectional groups and more recently, the violence that occurred in Shasha market in Ibadan, Oyo State on Saturday.

He condemned such violence and gave the assurance that his government will act decisively to stop the spread of such.

Read Also: Violence: Oyo Shuts Down Shasha Market, Imposes Curfew

He also warned that the government will not allow any ethnic or religious group to stoke up hatred and violence against other groups.

The President also appealed to religious and traditional leaders as well governors and other elected leaders across the country to join hands with the Federal Government to ensure that communities in their domain are not splintered along ethnic and other primordial lines.



More on Local

Shasha Violence: Do Not Take Laws Into Your Hands, Akeredolu Tells Ibadan Residents

Lekki Protest: Buhari’s Aide Commends Nigeria Police For ‘Professional’ Conduct

‘We Were Stripped Naked’: Comedian Macaroni Narrates Experience With Police At Toll Gate

Lagos Seals Over 14 Event Centres, Night Clubs Others For Violating COVID-19 Protocol

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV