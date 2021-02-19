Fire Destroys Shops At Kaduna Automobile Market

Several shops at the popular Jos road auto spare parts market at the Oriapata area in Kaduna State have been gutted by fire.

Although the cause of the fire which began in the early hours of Friday is yet to be ascertained, traders and residents of the area told Channels Television that the fire started from one of the shops which also has some tenants inside the compound, and later spread to nearby shops.

The leadership of the Automobile Spare Parts Dealers Association said the fire outbreak has negatively affected the traders whose goods were lost in the inferno.

President of the Kaduna Automobile Spare parts Dealers Association, Cyprian Eneje, appealed to the Kaduna State Government to come to the aid of the victims to enable them to start a normal life.

Presently, Kaduna State and other parts of the northern region are experiencing severe harmattan weather.

During this period, incidents of fire outbreak usually occur either at the markets or in the homes