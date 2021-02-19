Gunmen Kill Mobile Policeman In Delta

A mobile police officer was on Thursday shot dead by gunmen along Airport Road in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State.

Eyewitnesses also said his rifle was also carted away by his killers who fled the scene immediately.

The attack on the mobile police officer comes barely four days after some gunmen killed two operatives of joint security outfit ‘Operation Delta Safe’ in Asaba, the state capital.

READ ALSO: ‘AK-47 Is A Figure Of Speech’: Gov. Bala Mohammed Defends Comment About Armed Herdsmen

In another related development, another mobile policeman who was on escort duty was killed at a Church in Ughelli north local government area on Sunday with his service rifle also carted away by the gunmen.

The Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, confirmed all the killings disclosing that investigations into the killings have been launched.