Kagara Abduction: Gov. Matawalle Hints At Location Of Kidnapped Students

Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle has hinted at the location of the abducted students of Government Science Secondary School, Kagara in Niger State.

“The students of Kagara are located around Birnin Gwari in Kaduna State which I believe very soon they would be back home,” the governor said in an interview on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics.

Governor Matawalle also harped on cooperation from stakeholders and believes it is the key to unlock success in the country’s fight against criminality.

“As you are aware, the security issue needs more commitment from all stakeholders. We have two major problems of insecurity in the north with banditry and Boko Haram,” the governor elected on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) explained.

“The security operatives are doing their best but we must all put our hands on deck to succeed. Another issue is that all the leaders who are stakeholders must come to terms with the challenges at hand and speak with one voice.”

Gunmen had on Wednesday attacked the school in Kagara, killing one student and abducting others including teachers and their relatives.

In the attack which started from the staff quarters and ended in the students’ hostels, some students were also wounded by gunshots.

The gunmen gathered some staff and students at a place for hours before moving them out of the school premises to an unknown destination.

They wore military uniform and entered the school premises which has about 1000 students, overpowered the security guard, before whisking away the students and staff.

A Marching Order

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State had in the wake of the attack, ordered the closure of all boarding schools in the bandits-ravaged areas of the state. He explained that the move was to forestall a similar incident in the northcentral state.

And as efforts to rescue the abducted students intensify, President Muhammadu Buhari also directed Nigeria’s security agencies to ensure the safe return of the schoolboys.

“Following these reports, the President has directed the Armed Forces and Police, to ensure the immediate and safe return of all the captives,” a statement from the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, noted.

“The President has also dispatched to Minna, Niger State a team of security chiefs to coordinate the rescue operation and meet with state officials, community leaders, as well as parents and staff of the College.”