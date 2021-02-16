Two Killed, Seven Children Injured In Kaduna

Bandits have killed two people in Kachia and Igabi local government areas of Kaduna State.

The killings come barely 24 hours after the state governors of the northwest zone held a meeting with the newly appointed service chiefs on how to end the spate of insecurity in the zone.

Confirming the incident, the Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said the bandits attacked Akwando village in Kachia Local Government Area and killed one Elder Dikko Bagudu, a resident of the community.

In another incident, armed bandits barricaded the road from Sabon Birni to Rikau in Igabi local government area and killed one Ibrahim Abdulmumin, a resident of Rikau village, while One Sahabi Shafiu, son of the village head of Rikau, was also injured.

It was reported that both victims were returning from the weekly market at Sabon Birni when they were intercepted by the bandits.

In another development, security agencies have reported the accidental detonation of a substance at a residence in Ungwan Mangworo of Igabi local government area.

According to the report, children playing in the area picked up the material from a nearby farm and began to play with it, not knowing what it was. In the process, it was accidentally detonated as the children continued to fiddle with it near their home.

Seven of the children were injured by the explosion, and are now receiving treatment at the Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital, Shika.