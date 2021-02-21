PHOTOS: Scenes From Military Aircraft Crash In Abuja Airport

Seven persons were on Sunday killed after a military aircraft crashed some minutes off the runway at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport in Abuja.

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), spokesman, Air Vice Marshal Ibikunle Daramola noted that the Beechcraft KingAir B350i aircraft crashed while returning to Abuja Airport after reporting engine failure en route Minna in Niger State.

According to Air Vice Vice Marshal Daramola, the first responders were at the scene of the incident, explaining that all seven NAF personnel on board died in the crash.

Air Vice Marshal Oladayo Amao equally called for an immediate investigation into the crash.

He called on Nigerians to be calm and await the outcome of the investigation, and, on behalf of all Nigerian Air Force personnel, commiserated with the families of the deceased.

Photos From The Crash

Channels Television’s Sodiq Adelakun visited the scene of the crash and sent in these photos: