Keeping Strike Too Long Will Be Counterproductive, Says SSANU President

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) has said that keeping their industrial action too long would be counterproductive.

SSANU President, Comrade Mohammed Ibrahim, who spoke during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Friday, said he hopes the Federal Government would not disappoint the union based on the recently signed Memorandum of Action.

He also noted that the union’s decision to call off its three-week strike was reached after considering the plight of the Nigerian students.

“We would have remained adamant but because we are a reasonable and responsible set of people, we felt that keeping this strike too long will be counterproductive to the development of the country,” he said.

“The onus of making sure we do not have to go back to this cycle is on the government itself. For us, we have listened to the voices of Nigerians, particularly our teeming young men who are the students and also the parents.”

Ibrahim’s comments come 24 hours after the non-teaching staff unions of universities announced the suspension of its three- week strike after signing a Memorandum of Action with the Federal Government team.

The Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU) and SSANU had commenced an indefinite strike on February 5 over the failure of the Federal Government to resolve issues in the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System.

They are also protested the sharing formula of the N40 billion earned academic allowances and non-payment of arrears of the new minimum wage, among others.