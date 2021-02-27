Insecurity: DSS Arrests Ganduje’s Aide Yakasai

The Department of State Services (DSS) has arrested a Special Adviser to Kano State Governor, Salihu Tanko Yakasai.

Yakasai’s arrest followed his demand for the resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari and governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) due to increasing insecurity in the country.

On Friday, he had in a series of tweets criticised the Buhari-led administration over the nation’s security challenges, saying “Buhari is insensitive and lacks empathy.”

Channels Television gathered that the governor’s aide was declared missing yesterday evening by his families and friends.

Abubakar Sadiq who is the handler of the Twitter handle and official website of the Kano state government, in a tweet posted on Saturday morning, disclosed that Salihu is with the DSS.

Meanwhile, the secret service is yet to confirm or deny his arrest.

Activist, Aisha Yesufu and others have taken to twitter to demand his release.

Few months ago Salisu was suspended by Governor Ganduje following a related tweet but was later reinstated.