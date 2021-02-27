Yobe LG Polls:  Over One Million Registered Voters, Six Political Parties To Participate

Over one million, three hundred and sixty-five registered voters and six political parties in 178 wards of the 17 local government councils are expected to participate in the local government elections in Yobe State.

Briefing Channels Television on Saturday, the Chairman of the State Independent Electoral Commission, Mamman Mohammed said 3,425 presiding officers and clerks, as well as 3,428 security personnel, will man the polling units.

Out of the total 1,714 polling units, seven political wards in Geidam, three in Tarmuwa, two in Bursari, one in Damaturu and five in Gujba local government councils have been relocated to safer areas as a result of security threats.

The Nigeria Police Force in the state has also placed a restriction on vehicular movement between 7 am to 6 pm today Saturday, February 27, 2021 to enable security operatives and other officials conduct a hitch-free, fair and peaceful election.

According to the police spokesman, ASP Dungus Abdulkarim, vehicles on essential services are excepted from the restriction.