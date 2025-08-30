Rivers Administrator Ibas Lauds ‘Peaceful’ Conduct Of LG Elections

The Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral (Rtd.) Ibok-Ete Ibas, has commended the peaceful and orderly conduct of Saturday’s local government elections, describing it as a decisive step toward restoring full democratic governance at the grassroots.

Vice Admiral Ibas, who monitored the exercise in several local government areas, expressed satisfaction with the comportment of voters and election officials, noting that their conduct created a calm and secure environment for the polls.

Speaking with reporters in Port Harcourt, the administrator highlighted the voter turnout and the serenity at polling units as proof of Rivers people’s eagerness to reclaim and participate in grassroots governance.

“I am very happy with what I have witnessed today. The process has been notably peaceful, from the significant turnout to the orderly conduct of both voters and election officials. I am confident that at the end of the day, we will have a credible set of results that we will all be proud of as a state,” Vice Admiral Ibas stated

He disclosed that situation reports from across the 23 local government areas aligned with his observations, pointing to a largely incident-free exercise.

“Generally, the situation has been calm and seamless across the state. We have not received any major negative reports, which is a testament to the collective desire for peace and normalcy,” he added.

‘A Core Objective’

The administrator emphasized that the successful conduct of the election reflects the people’s desire to elect leaders they can identify with at the local level. According to him, the outcome aligns with his mandate to stabilize the state and return it to democratic rule.

“Certainly, all indigenes of Rivers State want and deserve grassroots leadership they can call their own. That is what this process represents,” he stressed. “Facilitating this foundational tier of democracy is a core objective of my mandate: to put the state back on a stable, democratic path and empower its people.”

Some of the areas he monitored included communities in Emohua, Ahoada East, and Port Harcourt, where he observed proceedings and interacted with citizens.