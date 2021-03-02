Saraki Leads PDP Chieftains To Meet With Obasanjo In Abeokuta

Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki on Tuesday led a group of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftains to a closed-door meeting with former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Saraki arrived at the former president’s house in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital with an entourage that included former Governor of Katsina State Ibrahim Shema; former governor of Gombe State, Hassan Dankwanbo; Former Governor of Cross River State, Liyel Imoke, and Former Governor of Osun State, Olagunsoye Oyinlola.

The meeting may not be unconnected with burning national issues and matters related to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2023 election.

This meeting in Abeokuta comes weeks after members of the PDP Reconciliation Committee led by Saraki met with former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Maitama, Abuja.

Former governor of Gombe State; Ibrahim Dankwambo, former Secretary to the Federal Government, Senator Pius Ayim; former governor of Cross River, Senator Liyel Imoke; former House leader Mulukat Adeola-Akande and former governor of Katsina State, Ibrahim Shema were all in attendance.