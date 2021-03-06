Army Neutralises Five Bandits In Katsina – Spokesman

At least four armed bandits have been neutralised by the troops of Operation HADARIN DAJI while conducting clearance operations against armed bandits and other criminal elements in Katsina State, the army said in a statement on Saturday.

The troops engaged the bandits at Marina village in Safana LGA of Katsina State on March 4.

Other bandits escaped with various degrees of gunshot wounds as the army recovered arms and motorcycles.

According to the Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Mohammed Yerima, the unconfirmed number of armed men with an unspecified number of rustled cattle were sighted and intercepted along Batsari-Runka road.

“However, in an attempt to escape from the troops onslaught, the bandits sporadically fired at troops direction but the gallant troops responded with superior firepower followed by a hot pursuit thereby forcing the bandits to withdraw in disarray,” the army said.

READ ALSO: Bandits Attack Kaduna Airport Staff Quarters, Abduct 12

“During the encounter, four-armed bandits were neutralized while others escaped with various degrees of gunshot wounds.

“The troops also captured two AK-47 rifles and one motorcycle belonging to the bandits. Regrettably, one brave soldier paid the supreme sacrifice during the encounter.

“Troops have dominated general area and are trailing the escaping bandits.

“The gallant troops of Operation HADARIN DAJI have been commended for the successes achieved and their commitment so far. They are further urged not to rest on their oars until the North West zone is rid of all criminal activities.

“Additionally, the good people of the North West are once more assured of the troops’ commitment to safety of lives and properties within the zone. They are also encouraged to avail the troops with timely and credible Information that could assist in the success of their operations.”

In a related Development, police in Katsina State have killed one bandit and recovered a magazine of AK 47 Rifle with 25 ammunition in Kankara Local Government Area of the state.

The Divisional Police Officer of Kankara Local Government Area of the state-led Operation Puff Adder and engaged a team of bandits who have attacked Matsiga and Masaku villages of the LGA today at about 01:25hrs in a shootout as a result of which one of the Bandits was killed.

The Spokesman of the Katsina Police Command, SP Gambo Isah confirmed this in a statement, adding that investigation is ongoing.