Involve More Women In Decision-Making, Governors’ Wives Tell FG

The Nigerian Governors’ Wives Forum has asked the federal and state governments to involve more women in policy and decision-making.

In a statement issued on Monday to commemorate 2021 International Women’s Day, the first ladies called on leaders to provide adequate resources for the empowerment, education, and training of women and girls.

“We, therefore, call on the federal and state governments to demonstrate the political will to ensure that the needs of the Nigerian women are addressed, involve more women in policy and decision-making at all levels,” the statement partly read.

It was jointly signed First Lady Ekiti State and Chair, Nigerian Governors’ Wives Forum, Erelu Bisi Fayemi; First Lady Niger State and Chair, Northern Governors’ Wives Forum, Dr Amina Abubakar Bello; and First Lady Edo State and Chair, Southern Governors’ Wives Forum, Mrs Betsy Obaseki.

On the COVID-19 vaccine in the country, the governors’ wives sued for the cause of Nigerian women, noting that they should not be sidelined in the vaccination.

According to the First Ladies, they would be receiving the COVID-19 vaccine to show that it is safe for consumption.

“As we manage the fallout from the COVID19 pandemic during these difficult times, we call on all the authorities concerned to make the COVID19 vaccine widely available and ensure there is equity in access.

“The vaccine should not be yet another resource that women do not have easy access to in Nigeria. We also urge all women to take the vaccine when it is available, we ourselves will be taking the vaccine to demonstrate that it is safe,” they said.