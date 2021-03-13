Army’s Port Harcourt Division Gets New GOC

The Nigerian Army has appointed Major General Sani Gambo Mohammed as the new General Officer Commanding 6 Division of the Nigerian Army in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The appointment is part of the recent redeployment of senior military officers in the Nigerian Army.

Major General Mohammed is to take over from Major General Ibrahim Jallo who was appointed Acting GOC in December following the death of the former GOC, Major General Olu Irefin.

As the seventh substantive GOC since the operationalization of the 6 Division Port Harcourt in 2016, Major General Mohammed will command Army formations and units in Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Delta and Rivers States.

In a statement, the Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 6 Division Port Harcourt, Lieutenant Colonel Charles Ekeocha said the new GOC, “before his new appointment was a Director at Army Headquarters Department of Training and Operations.”