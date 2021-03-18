Military Will Soon Crush Bandits, Kidnappers In North West – Air Force Chief

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Amao, on Wednesday vowed that kidnapping and banditry in the North West will soon be over.

Speaking during an operational visit to the Nigerian Airforce Base in Kaduna State, he warned the criminals to prepare for the worst.

He stated that the military would go after bandits and kidnappers in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive to bring back sanity and allow farmers to go to their farms without fear.

Amao gave an assurance that the military was ready to deal decisively with bandits, terrorists, and other criminals disturbing the peace in the country.

He also promised that the welfare of personnel of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) would be accorded a top priority in order to boost their morale in the line of duty.

While in Kaduna, the air chief paid a courtesy call on Governor Nasir El-Rufai at the Government House in the state capital.

He thanked the governor for his support to NAF in the state and commended him for his zeal towards tackling the security challenges in the state.

In his remarks, Governor El-Rufai thanked Amao for the visit and singled out NAF personnel in Kaduna for their professionalism, dedication, and particularly for their integrity in all dealings with the Kaduna State government.

He decried that for a long time, Nigerians have taken peace and security for granted until the current spate of insecurity afflicting the nation.

The governor called on all Nigerians to appreciate and support the efforts of the military as they continue to make efforts to keep the nation safe.

“The security situation could have been worse but for the efforts of our Armed Forces,” he was quoted as saying in a statement by NAF spokesman, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet.

Governor El-Rufai also stated that governors in the north-west region had agreed to assist the military, particularly in efforts at employing scientific measures towards containing insecurity.

On the payment of ransom to kidnappers, he reiterated the resolve of his government not to pay any ransom to bandits and kidnappers.

The governor went further to state that despite the threats of kidnapping, schools would continue to remain open, saying the decision was taken so as not to allow criminals to dictate the education of children in the state.

He also noted that the ability of the military to swiftly respond to kidnapping has further given the state the confidence to keep schools open.