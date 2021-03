APC Working To Rule Nigeria For 36 Years, Says Buni

The All-Progressives Congress (APC) is working towards retaining power at the federal level for at least 36 years.

This is according to the party’s Chairman of the Caretaker-Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee and Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, who disclosed this on Tuesday during a press conference in Abuja.

While noting that the ruling APC needed to be in power to consolidate on the delivery of the dividends of democracy which it has been delivering since 2015, he said the party decided to set up the high-powered committee to map out strategies and prepare grounds for the actualization of this objective.

Buni noted that the party under his leadership had achieved a lot in terms of its core mandate of reconciling aggrieved party members and attracting new members.

“Our vision is to provide a wheel that will drive the party to go beyond seventh, eighth and ninth terms of office. When we succeed in doing this, APC will definitely achieve more than what it is expected to improve the lives of Nigerians and make Nigeria a great country,” he said while inaugurating the party’s 61-member Contact and Strategy Committee, at the APC National Secretariat.

“The constitution of the Strategy and Contact committee, therefore, is to consolidate the achievements we are making in building a strong party with a solid structure that would accomplish APC to stand the test of time.

“This committee is therefore very key to our process of transition towards successful congresses and national convention and, to establish a very solid, reputable and reliable future for the party.

“The high-powered committee is to be chaired by His Excellency the Executive Governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Badaru Abubakar.”