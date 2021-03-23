Former Ondo Assembly Minority Leader Dies In Auto Crash

A former Minority Leader of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Lubi Akpoebi has died in a road accident.

A former political associate of the late lawmaker who preferred to be anonymous who confirmed the incident to Channels Television on telephone revealed that the accident occurred at Owena, along the Akure/Ondo Highway on Tuesday afternoon.

The source disclosed that the deceased was coming from his hometown in Ese-Odo to Akure, driving alone in the vehicle when the accident happened.

The deceased who is of the Ijaw extraction represented Ese-Odo Constituency at the state assembly. He also held sway as Caretaker Chairman of Ese-Odo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Late Akpoebi also served under the administration of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu during the first term as Special Assistant on Niger Delta Affairs, but he resigned his appointment in 2020.

He was also Special Adviser to Senator representing Ondo South, Nicholas Tofowomo on Strategy and Special Interest.