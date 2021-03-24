Three Doctors Abducted In Kwara

Gunmen have abducted three veterinary doctors at their commercial poultry farms in Pampo village of Asa Local Government Area of Kwara State.

Confirming the incident on Wednesday to Channels Television, the Police Public Relations Officer, Ajayi Okasanmi said the incident happened around the Eyenkonrin area.

While noting that the police operatives were on the trail of the kidnappers, Okasanmi said one of the three kidnapped doctors who escaped alerted the police.

On whether the kidnappers were dressed in military uniforms, the police spokesperson said that does not matter.

He also assured that the remaining two victims will soon regain freedom.

Okasanmi however could not confirm if the abductors have made contact with the families of the two victims.