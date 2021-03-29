Logistics Constraints Affecting Army Operations Across Nigeria, Says Attahiru

The Nigerian Army is facing logistics constraints affecting its operations across the country, said the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru.

He stated this on Monday in his opening remarks at the combined COAS First Quarter Conference and Nigerian Army Operations Retreat 2021 held at Army Headquarters Command Officers’ Mess in Abuja.

Attahiru, however, noted that the President has pledged to continue to support the Nigerian Army, adding that they would soon receive combat enablers to enhance and boost their operations.

According to him, a concerted effort is being made to eliminate the threat of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) that has been a major impediment to troops and their operations in Operation Lafiya Dole.

“Again, in order to increase our operational capabilities, I have approved the purchase of spare parts and directed that all damaged and unserviceable equipment in the theatre be backloaded for immediate repairs.

“I want to assure you that I am determined in rebuilding the fighting skills, capacity, confidence, and morale of our troops across the various theatres of operations,” the army chief said.

He added, “In order to achieve this, my top priorities for the second and third quarters of the year would be training – I will ensure that through functional training, officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army are equipped with the right competencies and skills to effectively undertake daring missions in addition to developing special operations forces.”

A Key Principle Of War

Attahiru explained that this would be closely followed by procurement that would ensure appropriate kitting and provision of protective gear, weapons, equipment, and platforms.

He highlighted administration as a key principle of war, saying the welfare of troops would also be given paramount attention.

The army chief, however, asked the senior officers at the event to ensure the sustenance and maintenance of all equipment and put measures in place for sound administration of troops and their families.

He said, “I want to state that the Nigerian Army under my watch will remain resolute in decisively dealing with any threat confronting the country.

“Hence, I have directed that serious attention must be given to sustaining and improving the tempo in all ongoing Nigerian Army operations across the country.”

“Commanders must, therefore, glean from my command philosophy to ensure that operational and administrative proficiencies of Nigerian Army formations and units are sustained and improved upon,” Attahiru added.