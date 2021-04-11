Police Arrest 17 Suspected Cultists In FCT

The police have arrested 17 suspected cultists in the Federal Capital Territory, in their efforts to rid the metropolis of criminal elements.

The suspects were arrested along the Gwagwalada, Gwagwa, Lugbe, and Kurudma axis.

A statement by the Commissioner of Police, for the FCT Command, ASP Yusuf Mariam, revealed the suspects are; Peter Ajari 22years, Jacob Terkaa 27years, Isiaka Abdulmalik 19years, Akadiri Ay 23years, Nnamdi George 23years, Tony Enejo 23 years, Abioze Samuel Cole 35years, Samuel Mbachongu 29years, Michael Malachi 36years, Mbani Chukwuebuka 34years, Monday Orgar 24years, Onyeaka Chinonye 33years, Christian Chidebere 42years, Chukwuebuka Onijbo 24 years, Okife Zion 23years, Umoh Faith 22years and Emmanuel Obinna 31years all male.

ASP Mariam noted that the suspects were arrested by Police Operatives from the Command’s Anti-Cultism Unit during the coordinated raids and patrols between Monday 5th-Friday 9th April 2021.

READ ALSO: Police Rescue 15 Kidnapped Victims, Recover 32 Cows In Kaduna

The police command spokesman noted that the suspects confessed to being members of Vikings and Aro Baga confraternities terrorising these areas.

According to the command spokesman, exhibits recovered from the suspects are: three (3) locally made pistols, and two (2) rounds of live ammunition, four (4) cartridges, two (2) knives chain, one (1) axe, one (1) cutlass, wraps of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp and charms.

“All the suspects will be arraigned in court upon conclusion of the investigation.

“The Command implores residents to report all suspicious movements, emergency or distress, through these numbers: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883, to report the conduct of Police Officers, call the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) number: 09022222352”.

Read Full Statement Below