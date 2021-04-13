EFCC Invited Okorocha For Clarification – Spokesman

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has invited the ex-Imo State Governor and the lawmaker representing Imo West Senatorial District, Rochas Okorocha.

This is according to his media aide, Sam Onwuemeodo, who stated this in a press statement issued on Tuesday.

The anti-graft agency had quizzed the lawmaker weeks after operatives of the Imo State Police Command arrested him in February for allegedly unsealing Spring Palm Estate linked to his wife, Nkechi.

The Imo State Government sealed the estate and other properties it claimed to have been diverted by Okorocha and his family members but the Senator has since said the properties were legitimately his own and that of his family.

But Okorocha’s spokesman said the anti-graft agency has been investigating petitions written against him by the state government since he left office in 2019.

“The truth is that Okorocha left as the governor of Imo State on May 28, 2019. And shortly after his exit as governor, Imo State Government wrote Petitions upon Petitions against him,” the statement partly read.

“The EFCC investigated the petitions and has been in various Courts of the land with Okorocha, to that effect.

“And if the EFCC has decided to invite Okorocha for Clarifications on the matters already in Courts, especially with a new Chairman at the helm of affairs at the Commission, there is nothing wrong with that.

“The matters between EFCC and Okorocha over his governorship in Imo, have been pendent in various Courts of the land.

“At the end of the day, we would know whether the Commission will be withdrawing the Cases in Courts, or would Continue with the Cases already in Courts.

“But to us, the Commission is doing its job and should be given the needed cooperation. And Okorocha being a law-abiding Citizen, would always cooperate with the Commission over the Matters in Courts. EFCC is not a slaughter house, but a very responsible institution and should be seen as such.

“We have no reason to complain about the invitation of today, which Okorocha honoured as patriotic and responsible Nigerian. Like we stated earlier, the Commission didn’t invite Okorocha today, for the first time.”