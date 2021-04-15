Seven Security Personnel Arrested For Aiding Banditry In Zamfara

Seven security agents involved in aiding and abetting banditry in Zamfara state have been arrested by the police.

The state government says the suspects who have already been interrogated and confessed to the crime, have been sabotaging military operations in the state by sharing military intelligence, supplying arms and ammunition, military uniforms, and other facilities to the armed bandits to prevent soldiers from conquering the bandits.

One of the suspects was caught in possession of 20 rounds of 62mm of live ammunition at the point of handing over to the buyer, one Kabiru Bashiru of Maniya village, a suspected active bandit after receiving an advanced payment of n100,000.00 from the buyer.

The second suspect from Sokoto was caught by detectives supplying military uniforms and kits to suspected bandits while two other suspects were arrested as they were supplying bandits with ammunition and military camouflage from Lagos.