Gunmen Kill Four In Taraba, Set Property Ablaze

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have killed four people in separate attacks carried out between Wednesday and Thursday in Taraba State.

The gunmen in their numbers first attacked Tor-Larshager a suburb community of Wukari Local Government Area killing a 70-year-old man and setting ablaze his residential apartment at about 9:00 P.M On Wednesday.

At about 2:00 A.M on Thursday the gunmen struck again at Rafinkada village killing three persons.

The chairman of the local government area, Daniel Grace confirmed the incident to Channels Television via a telephone interview.

Daniel disclosed that the trio killed includes an elderly Woman, her daughter-in-law, and a man who is said to have gotten married barely three months ago.

The police public relations officer of the state, David Misal who also confirmed the incident says efforts are on to unravel those behind the nefarious act.

He adds that calm has returned to the area, but operatives of the force are on ground to ensure the safety of lives and property.

The attack is coming barely one week after bandits killed three farmers in Assa village of Wukari local government area on the 7th of April and two Mobile police officers at a checkpoint in Takum LGA on the 6th of April.